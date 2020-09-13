Ugly scenes in Parnell Park as two red cards spoil Dublin SFC semi-final

No need for this.

Despite two late red cards, Ballymun Kickhams are into the Dublin Senior Football Championship final after they overcame Kilmacud Crokes 1-18 to 2-12 at Parnell Park this afternoon.

Ballymun will now face Ballyboden St. Enda’s in the final.

Ballyboden will be defending their title and their task has gotten a little bit easier after Ballymun suffered two late red cards in their clash with Kilmacud Crokes this afternoon.

The match was a closely fought affair until Ballymun pulled away in the second half. Cathal O’Tighe’s goal on 60 minutes putting the final nail in the coffin for Kilmacud Crokes.

Unfortunately, soon after that goal, the match was marred by an ugly incident which involved both sets of players.

Two red cards for David Byrne and Leon Young

From the footage, Crokes’ Cian O’Connor looks to have told the referee that someone made contact with his eye.

O’Connor received a yellow card for his involvement in the incident alongside Ballymun’s Jason Whelan.

Things were to get worse for Ballymun when the referee, after consultation with his umpires, dished out two red cards to Leon Young and David Byrne.

As it stands, both Young and Byrne will miss the final in two weeks’ time against Ballyboden St Enda’s.

However, Ballymun manager Brendan Hackett said it is likely that his side will appeal the red card for Young.

“I know this is the cliche but I was actually at that stage watching defence because I knew if they didn’t score a goal, we were in with a huge chance of winning. So I actually didn’t see. The cards at the end? I don’t know what happened.

Hackett added:

“I’m not sure about Leon. I was looking here, obviously I was looking at the backs so I say that will be appealed because I can’t understand what Leon’s was for. I didn’t see anything. Obviously, from looking at the back, I didn’t see what happened. But if Davey’s is a straight red, yeah, he will probably miss the final.”

