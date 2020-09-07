Antrim hurler scores 3-3 in championship game despite dislocating his elbow

They make them tough up in Antrim.

Domhnall Nugent scored 3-3 in the Antrim Senior Hurling Championship semi-final at the weekend despite dislocating his elbow in the first half.

In the Antrim SHC semi-final at the weekend, Loughgiel Shamrocks edged St. John’s 2-31 to 5-18 in an absolute thriller in Dunsilly.

Michael Bradley’s free five minutes from time put St John’s into a three-point lead but Loughgiel fought back and pushed the match into extra-time. It was in this added period that Loughgiel Shamrocks finally put some distance between themselves and their opponents.

Latest | Semi-Final #BathshackSHC

Full Time

Loughgiel: 2-31(37)

Naomh Eoin: 5-18(33) ⁦@loughgielgac⁩ will face ⁦@DunloyGAC⁩ in the SHC final🏆 — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) September 6, 2020

They ran out four-point victors in the end. Loughgiel will now meet Dunloy in the Antrim Senior Hurling Championship final in Ballycastle on Sunday.

In a game like this, it’s hard not to feel sorry for the team that comes up short. Particularly for St John’s in this instance considering some of the fight and courage showed by their players.

St John’s Domhnall Nugent encapsulated that spirit perfectly as he scored 3-3 in the match. This is despite dislocating his elbow midway through the first half of this Antrim Senior Hurling Championship semi-final.

Nugent suffered the injury when producing a diving block which left him screaming in pain. However, after the water-break, the elbow was strapped up and he played on bravely.

“That’s Domhnall, he’s a battler, he’s a warrior, he’ll do it until the end and battle for every ball,” Director of Hurling with Antrim Neal Pedan said after the match.

Commentator Johnny McIntosh also praised Nugent’s performance and duly awarded him the man of the match for his excellent display.

“Every time the ball landed on top of him, he broke the ball down,” McIntosh said.

“He caused havoc.

“St John’s scored 5-18 and I would say 5-7 of that came as a result of Domhnall’s work.

“He was the lifeblood of St John’s.”

Read More About: antrim gaa, Antrim SHC, Loughgiel Shamrocks, St John's