RTÉ Announce Allianz League Live TV Fixtures For New Season

RTÉ have announced their live TV fixtures for the upcoming Allianz League.

TG4 have already confirmed that they will be showing 30 games from this years Allianz Leagues across both hurling and football.

RTÉ will be showing live games on Saturday and their first match will be a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final as Dublin take on Kerry at Croke Park January 25 (7.15 pm).

On Saturday, February 1, hurling will take centre stage as reigning All-Ireland champions Tipperary take on Munster rivals Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The following weekend, Dessie Farrell’s charges are the focus once again as Dublin take on Monaghan at Croke Park on February 8 while RTÉ’s TV coverage concludes on February 29 with a mouth-watering clash between Mayo and Kerry in what will be a repeat of last year’s Allianz League football final.

Eir Sport previously announced that they will be showing 15 games throughout the Allianz League in both codes.

15 Games ✔️

All Ireland Football & Hurling Champions LIVE on the opening night 🏆

Saturday nights covered 🏟️ Introducing our 2020 Allianz Leagues fixtures. We can't wait to get started 👊 #GAA #AllianzLeagues pic.twitter.com/HUpMsc7ImG — eir Sport (@eirSport) December 10, 2019

Between Eir, RTÉ and TG4, fans will be spoiled for choice as the new inter-county GAA season gets underway in the coming weeks.

RTÉ Allianz League TV Fixtures Schedule

Saturday 25th January

Dublin v Kerry – Croke Park

Saturday 1st February

Cork v Tipperary – Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Saturday 8th February

Dublin v Monaghan – Croke Park

Saturday 29th February

Mayo v Kerry – Castlebar