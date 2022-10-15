Wexford GAA to hand down 96-week ban following assault on referee

A fitting punishment?

Wexford GAA look set to impose a 96-week ban on a St Joseph’s GAA club member following the assault of a referee and umpire at a junior club game in September of this year.

According to The 42, a 96-week suspension is set to be handed down, though the disciplinary process is still ongoing.

It is expected to be completed in the coming week, the report published on Saturday suggests.

The incident in question took place at a junior football match in September of this year, with St. Joseph’s quickly suspending the person involved in the attack.

It was the second alleged incident involving a referee during a game of sport Wexford in the space of six weeks.

Wexford GAA to impose 96-week ban

Wexford GAA released a statement at the time to state that Gardai had launched their own investigation into the attack.

“Wexford GAA is aware of an incident involving match officials during a Junior football match today, Sunday,” the statement began.

“Wexford GAA are disappointed that such an incident arose and strongly condemns any threatening or abusive behaviour towards our match officials of any kind.

“We would like to wish the officials involved in this incident a speedy recovery.

“The CCC will commence a full investigation into the incident and Wexford GAA will support An Garda Síochána in their inquires also. We will not be making any further comment at this time.”

This latest incident follows a recent incident at an U17 club game in Roscommon, which saw a referee allegedly assaulted during the second-half of the said game.

Footage of this incident was shared widely on social media, with a major conversation about referee’s safety being launched as a result.

