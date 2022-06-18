Tyrone hurling star Damian Casey dies aged 29

Heartbreaking news from Tyrone.

Tyrone hurling star Damian Casey has died at the age of 29.

Casey, who is often regarded as possibly the county’s greatest hurler of all time, passed away while in Spain for a wedding.

Incredibly, since his debut in 2012, Casey started and scored in every game Tyrone senior hurlers have played over the last 10 years.

As a piece in the Irish Examiner stated just under a month ago, Casey’s overall tally at county level sits at an extraordinary 39-894.

Damian Casey

Tyrone GAA released a statement on Friday night, saying: “Heartbreak and grief can come in many forms but are especially cruel when brought about by the sudden death of someone young, talented, outgoing and in the prime of life.

“Accordingly, Gaelic Tyrone is totally shaken by the news of the tragic death of Damian Casey, a supreme hurler just now at the peak of his powers.

“Damian Casey was a special gift to Tyrone and to hurling. We were the richer for his presence and are the poorer for his passing.”

Tyrone county board chairman Michael Kerr also commented on the tragedy, saying: “This breaking news is beyond belief.

“Someone who brought honour, delight and simple, straightforward gladness to our whole county, and far beyond, is gone and it’s so hard to take in.”

The Gaelic Players Association also released a statement expressing their devastation, writing: “Damian stood out as a person & leader. On the pitch he was a magician of rare skill. He was one of us. He was among the best of us.”

Players across Ireland are devastated for the family & friends of Damian Casey & for all in @DGNHurlingclub and @TyroneGAALive. Damian stood out as a person & leader. On the pitch he was a magician of rare skill. He was one of us. He was among the best of us. RIP Damian x pic.twitter.com/x2H3c86mtZ — GPA (@gaelicplayers) June 18, 2022

Read More About: Damian Casey, Tyrone