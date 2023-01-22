RTE name new Sunday Game host and pundits

A strong lineup!

Jacqui Hurley has been named as the new presenter of The Sunday Game highlights show, as RTÉ have unveiled its GAA punditry line-up for 2023.

Hurley will replace Des Cahill in the chair, with Damian Lawlor hosting the new weekend offering, bringing all of the action and analysis from The Saturday Game to viewers at home on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

Cahill announced he was stepping down from the role in 2022, after 15 years with the iconic GAA show.

Meanwhile, Joanne Cantwell will continue to present The Saturday Game Live and The Sunday Game Live.

RTE confirmed its punditry team for the upcoming season on Sunday morning, with Joe Canning during the hurling team and the recently retired Lee Keegan among those joining the Gaelic Football panel.

In a press release shared this morning, RTE wrote: “This season sees the addition of new, fresh voices to RTÉ Sport’s panel of experts as Galway’s Joe Canning joins the hurling team, with Tyrone legend Peter Canavan, Dublin’s four-time All-Star Paul Flynn, the recently retired Lee Keegan, the all-time leading scorer in the Allianz League, David Tubridy of Clare, as well as Tyrone’s Enda McGinley and the return of Kerry’s Tomás Ó’Sé.”

The new Sunday Game presenter, Jacqui Hurley said: “Working on The Sunday Game was a childhood dream of mine. It’s an absolute privilege to take on such an iconic role and follow in the footsteps of some incredible broadcasters. I look forward to the challenge and can’t wait to get started.”

Returning to provide analysis will be Dónal Óg Cusack, Liam Sheedy, Anthony Daly, Brendan Cummins, Ursula Jacob, Jackie Tyrell, Shane Dowling, John Mullane, Shane McGrath, Brian Carroll, Michael Duignan, Elaine Aylward, Colm Gooch Cooper, Sean Cavanagh, Cora Staunton, Eamonn Fitzmaurice, Noelle Healy, Ciaran Whelan, Eamon O’Hara, Conleith Gilligan and John Casey.

The Sunday Game, as it has been for over 40 years, will be shown every Sunday night during Championship season on RTÉ2.

