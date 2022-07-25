Joe Brolly compares Galway’s Shane Walsh to George Best

High, high praise, and he went a step further for David Clifford.

Joe Brolly has compared Galway star Shane Walsh to George Best, one of the greatest football players of all time.

Walsh was on the losing side of the All-Ireland final on Sunday, but it’s safe to say everyone who tuned in to watch the game felt he deserved to win it more than anyone else, aside from one David Clifford.

One would assume that had Galway won the game, Walsh would have been given Man of the Match without a doubt, but it was not to be on the day.

In his column in the Irish Independent, Brolly made the bold comparison about Walsh, insisting he was so good that those watching the game were reduced to laughter.

Joe Brolly on Shane Walsh

He wrote: “Shane Walsh, a free spirit in the mould of Georgie Best, gave a performance that had us laughing and clapping in delight. Like the Pied Piper, he bewitched Tom O’Sullivan and the Kerry defence, leading them on a magical mystery tour of Croke Park.”

Brolly was critical of Galway’s second-half, as he believed Kerry were having an off day and were there for the taking.

He said: “Instead of driving on, Galway played too safely. The game was lacklustre, Kerry were vulnerable, but unlike Tyrone last year who went after the game ferociously & stuck the dagger in them, Galway played far too passively. The stink of anti climax will hang over them forever.”

But while he was of course full of praise for Walsh, it was ultimately Clifford who he really complimented, stating he is the best Gaelic footballer of all time.

“David Clifford proved what we already suspected: he is the greatest player the game has ever seen. Against a blanket defence, he finished with an otherwordly 0-8 & player of the match. He will be player of the year & in due course of the decade & the millennium.”

Read More About: joe brolly, shane walsh