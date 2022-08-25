Shane Walsh’s move to Kilmacud Crokes cleared by Croke Park

He’s on the move.

Shane Walsh’s move to Kilmacud Crokes has officially been cleared by Croke Park, meaning the Galway star will be able to line out for the Dublin side.

According to The Irish Times, GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee upheld the player’s application on Thursday, leaving three days for any final objections to be raised.

Walsh, who put in a performance for the ages in the All-Ireland final just gone, requested the move to the Dublin side because he is currently living in Dublin.

His club in Galway, Kilkerrin, objected the move, but his wish has since been granted and he is free to play for the south Dublin team.

Walsh is studying a third-level course in Dublin, which is part of the reason he made his request, and he appears to have got his way.

However, as mentioned previously, there are still three days during which further objections can be lodged but it appears as though the matter is now effectively closed. Shane Walsh gets move to Kilmacud Crokes Speaking recently, the Galway man said that this transfer saga does not mean he loves his club any less, and that he may even return in the future.

“It’s challenging enough because it’s a sensitive topic. No one can control anyone’s actions, no one can control anyone. At the end of the day you’re your own person,” Walsh said.

“Could it have been handled better? Possibly, yeah. But it’s not an easy topic to discuss. That’s the way it is, unfortunately. Look, these things happen.

“For me, it doesn’t change my love for the club. At the end of the day it’s where I learned my trade. That’s where I put all my work in to make the grade for Galway and to excel at club level. I’m always going to be thankful to my club for that.”

