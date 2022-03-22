Philly McMahon explains how he used to try and get at David Clifford

“That was something that I always wanted to test…”

Philly McMahon has explained how he would have gone about marking David Clifford, if he ever got the chance.

McMahon did play against the incredible young Kerry talent, but never marked him directly. However, this didn’t stop him from trying to get in his head when they shared the pitch.

Clifford is right up there with the best players in the country at the minute, with defenders everywhere questioning how to go about marking him.

McMahon offered his insight when speaking on a recent episode of the Independent’s podcast The Throw In.

Philly McMahon on David Clifford

He said: “I’m the type of player who asks a manager can I mark certain players. He was definitely on my hit list. How well I would have done against him, I don’t know.

“I was having a few verbals with him and I’m sure (Tommy) Walsh was looking at me thinking ‘You’re marking me, why are you talking to him?’

“There were bits when he bit. He bit. And that was something that I always wanted to test. I would have definitely, in the last two managements, had conversations before games that I wanted a chance to mark him.

“But he’s both-footed, he’s balanced, his movement in behind. He has the whole armoury. The key thing for him is whether he has the ball going in and the supply, and he has all of that.”

David Clifford

Clifford at this point is on course to becoming one of Kerry’s greatest ever players, despite the fact that he only turned 23 a few weeks ago.

McMahon was always one of the best at getting inside the head of an opposition player, but based on Clifford’s mental strength mixed with his ridiculous talent, we think it will take a defender more than verbals to stop him.

Read next: David Clifford profile: Story of Kerry star told by those closest to him

Read More About: david clifford, GAA, philly mcmahon