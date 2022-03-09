Philly McMahon outlines Dublin’s weakness as of late

He said that he predicted Dublin would struggle, but not this soon…

Philly McMahon has attempted to explain why Dublin are struggling lately, and what they can do to improve going forward.

Dublin are coming off the back of four losses in a row, as they take on Tyrone in a must-win game this weekend.

The Dubs must win on the road on Sunday if they hope to avoid relegation, and have the current All-Ireland champions standing in their way.

Speaking about Dublin’s poor run of form, McMahon explained that he did see it coming, but not this soon.

It would be Dublin’s first relegation since 1995, and McMahon has come up with a few ways in which Dublin can improve their performances.

Philly McMahon on Dublin’s issues

He said: “They need to get into these games and make a good start. The reason I’m saying that is, when they go behind in games, teams are sitting back and it’s kind of like a boxing match where you’re throwing a few punches at the fella who’s on the ropes but eventually, he comes out punching and leaves himself open even more.

“So what I think is happening is that they’re starting slow and then the opposition are sitting back, decreasing the chances they can score from. Then they’re countering Dublin – just like when Armagh got that high ball into Rian O’Neill.

“So they need to get ahead, to transition better from defence to attack. They need to be more clinical in front of goal and they need to be tighter in defence in terms of the space being created in the full back line.”

Tyrone vs Dublin

McMahon, who is now working with League of Ireland club Bohemians, also feels that this young Dublin team should be viewing this as an excellent opportunity to turn everything around, and beat the supposed best team in the country.

“That’s the carrot dangling in front of that group. It’s a really good one”, he said.

