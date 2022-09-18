Dublin handed major boost following Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion news

Major news in the GAA world.

Dublin have been handed a major boost going into the new season, as Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey are set to return to the squad.

Dessie Farrell confirmed the news on Sunday evening, which will delight Dublin fans who have badly missed the two star players over the past few years.

Mannion returns after leaving the squad in 2020, while you’d have to go back to 2019 to see the last time McCaffrey lined out for the Boys in Blue.

Both players have a wealth of talent and experience and will seriously excite Dublin fans ahead of the new season, while it will also surely give those in the dressing room a boost.

“The good news is we’ll have Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion rejoining the squad next year as well,” said Farrell on Sunday evening.

“So that’ll be a great help to us in terms of the development and continuous evolution of the team and the squad.”

“And of course we’ll be hoping that by the time the Championship ends we’ll have a sprinkling of one or two other new players to bring in. We’re looking forward to the season ahead now.”

DubsTV caught up with Dublin Senior Football manager Dessie Farrell after this weekend’s #GoAheadDSF1 quarter final action! #UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/l8C5EldtDO — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) September 18, 2022

Farrell also named a few young players who he feels could help his side in the near future, particularly those who impressed him this weekend.

He said: “We’ve a lot of new players come into the squad over the last few years, and that process continues. It’s very interesting the process that they have made.

“The likes of Shane Clayton, Ross McGarry today. Ben Millist from Ballinteer played very well today.”

This will be just the news that Dublin fans will want to have heard going into the new season, where they will now see themselves as one of the favourites.

