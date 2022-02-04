Padraic Maher opens up on being forced to retire

A cautionary tale for hurlers around the country.

Padraic ‘Paudie’ Maher was recently forced to call time on his inter-county GAA career, citing medical advice on a neck injury sustained.

The Tipperary legend won five Munster senior hurling titles, and three All-Irelands in 2010, 2016 and 2019.

Meanwhile, he also secured six All-Stars in 2009, 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019. He also captained his county in 2017 and 2018.

But that doesn’t make retiring any easier for the hurling legend, who has opened up about the incident that led him to retire.

Speaking on Colm ‘Wooly’ Parkinson’s podcast Smaller Fish, Maher said that he does not know if it was one specific tackle that led to the neck injury that caused the injury.

He said: “My neck area, at the end of club campaign, in November… I must have gotten hit or something. It was delayed symptoms, but it came on in the games.

“My neck was all sore, and I was even getting a couple of headaches. So I finished out the club campaign and took a rest from training, so it eased off a bit.

“Then the doctor, in fairness, said to make sure everything is okay. I got a couple of scans. And Jesus, lo and behold, this came out in the scans.

“Anything to do with the neck and the head, they’re worried about it. They’re obviously going to err on the side of caution.

“The doctor said that I should take a step back, so I can enjoy life after hurling. It’s the contact. I could train away, running. It’s just the contact.”

When Wooly made the point that Maher is not the sort of player who can play without full contact, Maher’s response summed him up as a player.

He said: “You have to go in 100% or not at all, unfortunately.

“After the county final I started feeling a bit off, but I couldn’t pinpoint an exact moment where it could have happened.

“The way training has even got with the club, it’s so physical. You’re getting hit the whole time. I couldn’t actually pinpoint. It could have been an accumulation…”

Maher’s story should act as a warning to GAA players across the country, and that any neck and head issues should be looked at.

