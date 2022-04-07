Four teens dropped from Offaly GAA panel dropped after missing training for soccer match

A baffling decision that has caused controversy in the area.

Four teenagers have been dropped from an Offaly GAA panel dropped after missing training for an important soccer match.

Three players from Rhode GAA and one from Edenderry GAA played for Edenderry Town FC as they played Shamrock Rovers in the U14 SFAI National Cup quarter-final last Saturday.

According to Offaly Live, playing this quarter-final meant missing an Offaly U14 development squad training session.

Missing the training session resulted in the four teens being dropped from the team, with management making it clear that it was because they missed a training that they were dropped, and not because they played another sport.

However, the response to the issue has led to a number of people coming forward with their own stories of being dropped from teams due to playing another sport.

Offaly GAA incident

Parents of the teens who were selected to play for the team signed a code of conduct that stated that a meeting would take place to discuss attendance if there was any sort of issue.

No such meetings took place regarding last week’s incident.

One of the parents of one of the teenagers in question spoke to the Offaly Express, about what he described as a “disheartening situation”.

“To say all the lads and their parents were devastated is an understatement,” he told us.

“My son was absolutely thrilled to be picked [for Offaly GAA U14 football development squad]. He loves the game of football and plays with the Rhode U15s,” he explained.

“At no stage were they ever told they could not play another sport as being part of the Offaly development squad. These young lads are trying their hearts out to make this Offaly panel.”

Offaly GAA released a statement, which stated: “A fundamental aspect of our Development Squad pathway program is that the players on the squads must commit to attendance at our training sessions and matches.”

Read next: Davy Fitzgerald calls on the GAA to copy rugby in manager-referee relations

Read More About: Offaly