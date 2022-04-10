Offaly GAA should encourage kids to play other sports, not punish them for doing so

A messy situation that shouldn’t happen again.

Over the past number of days, there has been a widespread discussion about an incident that took place on an Offaly underage team.

Four players from the Offaly U14 team missed a development squad training session so they could play an important soccer game, and as a result, they were dropped from the team.

Offaly GAA released a statement to say that it was because the young lads missed the training that they were dropped, but based on the response of GAA players everywhere, it seems like the fact they were playing a different sport played a part in the decision.

These stories are common and unsurprising, but that doesn’t make them any less ridiculous.

Teenagers should be encouraged to play as many sports as possible, but instead, they were punished for doing so.

The four Offaly teens in question missed a training to play National Cup quarter-final, and while the management clearly disagree, they were right to do so.

A big game like this teaches young athletes so much about pressure, about handling the occasion, and either dealing with defeat or experiencing victory.

They played an important soccer game instead of attending one training, and the coaches felt that this was enough to drop them from the panel entirely.

Was the training session that important? Or was it a case that the coaches were just unhappy that on the night, the kids chose soccer over Gaelic football? We’ll likely never know, but you can’t blame people for coming to their own conclusions, based on their own experiences.

Offaly GAA vs soccer incident

A discussion needs to be had about managers of underage teams ruling with an iron fist when it comes to deciding what sports the kids play.

Some of the best GAA players in the country also played soccer growing up, and vice versa. Caoimhin Kelleher and Chiedozie Ogbene were both promising Gaelic footballers, and now it looks like they will have incredible careers as soccer players.

What is most likely to happen is that if things like this keep happening, it will put kids off playing multiple sports when they’re younger, and that stunts development as a whole.

Due to the backlash, the Offaly players could end up being reinstated on the team, but the issue will remain until those in charge of these underage teams realise that the overall development of young sportspeople is more important than a single training session.

