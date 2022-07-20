Leitrim club call for AIB to be dropped as GAA sponsor and criticise ad campaign

“Clearly the marketing people within AIB have a rose-tinted view of their own organisation…”

Leitrim club Ballinamore Séan O’Heslins have called for AIB to be dropped as a GAA sponsor, while also criticising a recent ad campaign.

The club said that they were “shocked” that AIB would be removing banking services from the community in Leitrim, saying it is a decision made to maximise profit at the expense of people.

A statement released on behalf of the club particularly criticised the impact it will have on rural communities, and said that AIB’s latest “Tough Can’t Quit” ad campaign is now hypocritical.

This comes after AIB announced that 70 of its branches will go entirely cashless by the end of this year. AIB will also be removing all drop and night safes as well as any ATMs located outside.

The statement in full from the club can be read below:

AIB criticised by Ballinamore Séan O’Heslins

“Ballinamore Séan O’Heslins were deeply shocked at yesterday’s announcement from AIB that they are to remove banking services from our community and from many other communities across the length and breadth of our country.

“Again, it appears that rural and small communities will be impacted by a decision from an organisation that calls itself a “GAA Supporter” and sponsor.

“In AIB’s latest advert for the GAA Club championships ‘Tough Can’t Quit’ they use the following tag-lines: ‘Why do we go on? Why do we get up when we fall? Why do we keep going when we have no shot? ‘We carry on, we can’t stop, it’s who we are, these are our people, this is our club, we can’t walk away, it’s in our blood’.

“Clearly the marketing people within AIB have a rose-tinted view of their own organisation that they can attempt to stand behind the words above and at the same time go against the very ethos of those statements with this decision.

“This is but one more attack on rural and small-town Ireland, business are already struggling to keep afloat and now there will be added costs for them to operate, the loss of an ATM on the main street of the town will have a massive impact on the night economy and on the viability of our summer festivals, events and our tourist industry.

“As an organisation that prides itself on being part of our community, we cannot stand idly by while our community suffers due to a decision made to maximise profit at the detriment of the very people that ‘Stand Tough’ with us week in and week out, those very same people that support us, that sponsor us, that help us keep going.

“We will ‘Stand Tough’ with our community, with our supporters, our sponsors, and the people the length and breadth of Ireland that have heard this news. We will stand with the staff of AIB many of which may lose their livelihood.”

The statement concludes: “If AIB fails to reverse their decision we call on the GAA Central council to immediately remove AIB from the sponsorship of the GAA Club championships 2022 and to cease all partnerships with an organisation that clearly does not have the best interests of our communities at the forefront of its thinking and goes against the very ethos of the GAA.”

Pundit Arena have reached out to AIB for comment.

