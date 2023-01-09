Lee Keegan retires from inter-county football

A warrior on the pitch.

Lee Keegan has retired from inter-county Gaelic football, after playing for Mayo for 11 years.

At 33 years of age, Keegan has made the decision to retire to spend more time with his children, saying he is unable to commit to inter-county football the way he has over the years.

Throughout an excellent playing career, Keegan won five All-Stars, seven Connacht titles while he also has an Allianz Football League medal from 2019.

The Westport player will continue to represent his club, who won their first senior title in 2022.

In a statement, Mayo manager Kevin McStay said that Keegan “embodied the resilience of Mayo”.

Keegan himself released a short statement, saying: “I have enjoyed every minute of my time with Mayo. We had great days and some memorable victories. For me, it was always about wearing that Mayo jersey with pride every single day, and I was honoured to play alongside players who were of the same mind, and under managers who drove high standards on and off the pitch.

“But all good things must come to an end. The reality is that I have had to rely on a lot of people – most notably my wife Aoife – to give me the time and space to pursue my dream. Now that we have two young children, Lile and Rhea, I am keenly aware that I am no longer able to commit to inter-county football in the way I did over the past eleven years.

“I will continue to make myself available to Westport and look forward to building on last year’s historic success in the years ahead.

“I wish Mayo every success in 2023 and beyond. I will be cheering them on from the terraces. That’ll be an unusual experience for me, I’m sure, but such is the way of life.”

Speaking in March of 2022, Keegan said that both fatherhood and Covid-19 changed his perspective on football, and that it was no longer his “main focus”.

