Kieran Donaghy pays touching tribute to Red Óg Murphy

Kieran Donaghy has paid a touching tribute to Red Óg Murphy, following the 21-year-old’s tragic death on Friday night.

The Kerry legend was speaking after a big basketball win for Tralee Warriors over Neptune on Saturday, and couldn’t help but talk about the tragic news from Sligo.

Donaghy urged anyone struggling to reach out for help, insisting Ireland has never had as many avenues to do so.

Kieran Donaghy pays tribute to Red Óg Murphy

He said: “I just want to send condolences from everyone at Tralee Warriors to Red Óg Murphy’s family in Sligo. And to Curry GAA, all his friends in DCU.

“We’re playing basketball here today and we’re stressed out about winning or losing or whatever. Ireland has never been better to reach out for help, there are so many options to do that. It was devastating news to hear this morning.

“I saw him play a college game one day and I was amazed by him. He turned down the opportunity to play professionally in Australia. Just from everyone in Tralee, our thoughts are with his family and friends at this moment.”

𝐀 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐜𝐭.@starryboy14 paying his respects to @currygaaclub and those close to Red Óg Murphy after his tragic passing. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FqSnJj5lbU — Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) April 2, 2022

Red Óg Murphy

Tributes have been pouring in for Murphy since news of his death broke, with him seen by many as one of the most exciting talents in the world of Gaelic football.

Murphy also spent some time in Australia playing Aussie Rules and joined North Melbourne on a rookie contract back in 2019.

The young Sligo man also spent time playing with the North Melbourne Kangaroos’ VFL team in 2019 before returning to Ireland.

Sligo GAA confirmed on Saturday that all GAA activity in the South Sligo area had been postponed.

In a statement, it said: “Games elsewhere and the games involving county teams will proceed as we believe that where possible it is best to bring people together to meet, talk and remember within their normal GAA environment.”

Sligo GAA is deeply shocked at the untimely death of Red Óg Murphy. We knew Red Óg as a public figure through his great sporting ability, but he was first and foremost a son and a brother. Our first thoughts are with his family and then his teammates, friends and clubmates 1/4 pic.twitter.com/CGojrYpUXK — Sligo GAA (@sligogaa) April 2, 2022

