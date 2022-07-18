Philly McMahon corrects John Kavanagh following Sunday Game coverage tweet

When two worlds collide…

Philly McMahon took to Twitter to correct MMA coach John Kavanagh following his criticism of the coverage of The Sunday Game.

Kavanagh, like a large percentage of the country, tuned into RTE to watch the All-Ireland final between Limerick and Kilkenny on Sunday.

It was undeniably a cracking game, but Kavanagh took issue with the manner in which the pre-match analysis was being conducted.

He took to Twitter to share an image of the coverage that was taking place pitchside, which he believed to be impacted by social distancing.

He wrote: “Social distance interviewing…while 80,000 packed together in background. How long more are we gonna keep up the charade?”

McMahon responded to point out that this type of interviewing style had been taking place long before the pandemic, writing: “That’s just the way the interview John, its not for social distancing!”

Kavanagh, to his credit, responded to McMahon’s clarification and said: “Well that answers that so!” clearly satisfied that he had been informed of the truth.

This is the latest criticism of The Sunday Game, with the show regularly being referred to as “boring”. Joe Brolly became the latest to criticise the show in a recent column.

That being said, those that tuned in on Sunday definitely got value for money, with the match itself being a final for the ages.

Kilkenny did not take it lying down against a magnificent Limerick side, with GAA fans hoping we will get a similarly close game between Galway and Kerry in the All-Ireland football final next weekend.

Kerry go into the game as strong favourites, as did Limerick, but if Galway can battle the way did Kilkenny did then sports fans are going to be in for a treat.

