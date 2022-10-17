Joe Brolly has controversial take on Des Cahill’s Sunday Game exit

Interesting comments…

Joe Brolly has an interesting take with regards to Des Cahill’s exit from The Sunday Game. Cahill announced the news on Monday morning, leaving his post after 15 years in the role.

Cahill explained that his decision was a simple one, as he wants to attend live matches again rather than presenting a highlights show on Sunday nights.

However, Brolly feels like there could be more to the situation than meets the eye, citing an interview Cahill gave to Vincent Hogan.

Brolly said that Cahill had said in the past that laughter and fun had gone from the show, and that “under the new Head of Sport, everyone has now gone”.

Brolly tweeted shortly after the news was announced: “I think this interview my great friend Des gave to Vincent Hogan was the beginning of the end for him. He talked of the fact the laughter and fun had gone. The spontaneity. The enjoyment. The robotification of analysis. Under the new Head of Sport, everyone has now gone.”

That wasn’t the end of Brolly’s thoughts though, as he responded to somebody suggesting he should be the next host of the show by saying “Behave…”

Cahill’s statement itself was quite positive with regards to those who run The Sunday Game, saying he is forever in debt to the team.

“The reason I want a change is very straightforward – I want to go to live games again,” Cahill explained.

“It’s been a privilege to host The Sunday Game for the past 15 seasons, but I miss the sense of fun and anticipation as you make your way to a match, the feeling of tension and excitement, the roar of the crowd.”

This isn’t the first time that Brolly has taken issue with The Sunday Game as a whole, writing a scathing article earlier this year about how “dull” he finds it. More on that here.

