Joe Brolly critical of one major part of Derry’s gameplan

Joe Brolly has said that Derry goalkeeper Odhran Lynch was “badly exposed” against Galway on Saturday, as was the county’s gameplan as a whole.

Derry, as they have done in the past, opted to bring Lynch out of his goal on a number of occasions, with the keeper essentially playing as an outfielder when his side had the ball.

This may have helped Derry to keep possession and build attacks at times, but it undeniably backfired on them as the game went on.

On a number of occasions when Derry lost the ball, Lynch being so far out of his goal caused chaos amongst the Derry backline, and it all came to a head with Galway’s second goal of the game.

Lynch was so far out of his goal that Damien Comer essentially had a wide open goal to shoot into, which essentially killed the semi-final off.

A second goal for Galway and Damien Comer, shooting into an empty net after a rapid counter-attack. The Tribesmen look to be on their way to the final

Joe Brolly on Derry’s defeat to Galway

In his column in the Irish Independent, Brolly said that he feels this sort of gameplan has been exposed, and that Derry played a “dangerous” game.

He said: “The modern idea of the goalkeeper as a magician, who attacks freely, contests the opposing team’s kick-outs and is an accomplished all round footballer, is being exposed for the dangerous fallacy that it is. (Rory) Beggan, (Shaun) Patton, now Lynch have been badly exposed.”

Brolly said that Galway pressing the kick-outs high was one of the most important aspects of the game that gave them the advantage, but it’s impossible to look past Lynch’s regular trips up to the other end of the pitch.

Galway will find out shortly who they will meet in the final, with Dublin and Kerry to take each other on in what promises to be a cracker of a game.

