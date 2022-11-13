Leinster GAA set to investigate “shameful” brawl in hurling game

Footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

Leinster GAA is set to investigate a “shameful” brawl following a hurling game between Naomh Barróg and Oulart-the-Ballagh in Parnell Park on Saturday.

The game was marred by violent scenes that broke out during the match, involving players, coaches and supporters who were in attendance.

Footage of the incident quickly went viral, with many quick to condemn what happened on the pitch and perhaps more worryingly, in the stands.

Investigation launched following hurling brawl

Leinster GAA chairman Pat Teehan told RTÉ that sanctions will be imposed if necessary, and that he will co-operate with Gardai if needs be.

He said: “We play hundreds of games every weekend in a spirit of enjoyment for both players and spectators and unfortunately we get isolated incidents which are rightly highlighted in the media and elsewhere, because they have no place in our games.”

“We must deal them in as harsh a manner as we can, but also in a fair manner.

“There is any amount of sanctions available.

“There are very severe sanctions which can be imposed and if necessary which will be imposed.”

He continued: “If the Gardai have an investigation into it, we will be compliant with them and facilitate with them. I’m not sure if maybe it’s up to the individual to make a complaint, but if there is an investigation we will be fully co-operateive with it.”

