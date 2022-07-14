Padraic Joyce denies Galway refused to play unless Hawkeye decision was overturned

“We were never not going to come out, don’t worry about that.”

Padraic Joyce has denied reports that Galway refused to return to the pitch after half-time unless the controversial Hawkeye decision was overturned.

Just before the half-time break of the All-Ireland semi-final, a Shane Walsh point was incorrectly ruled out by Hawkeye, after the umpire correctly pointed the effort on goal.

Galway were losing at the time, but went on to win the game, after the point was awarded to them at the start of the second-half.

Reports emerged in the days after the game to suggest that Galway manager Joyce told officials his team would not be returning to play the second-half unless the decision was overturned.

Padraic Joyce on Galway Hawkeye incident

He said: “We were never not going to come out, don’t worry about that.

“We have to go with what Croke Park decide. They’re the governing body of the GAA, they tell us when we’re playing, where we’re playing and who’s refereeing the matches.

“We’ve enough to be worrying about. All we can do is tell players that when they’re shooting to put it over the middle spot if they can so that there’s no doubt.”

Speaking about what actually happened at half-time on the day, Joyce said that he demanded it was reviewed as it was so clearly over the bar.

“We asked for clarity from our county secretary, I said ‘that ball was over, you need to go and review that’.

“In fairness the umpire on the day, he waved it over. Even when he crossed the flags, if you watch the tape he was shaking heads with the other umpire that they had to cancel the score.”

Galway Hawkeye incident

Following an investigation into the incident, the GAA have revealed that a “combination of unrelated issues” led to the incorrect ruling out of the point.

The GAA have released a statement explaining what happened at Croke Park after receiving a full report on the issue from Hawkeye. More on that here.

