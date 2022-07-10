Hawkeye not in use for Dublin vs Kerry semi-final

The right decision?

The GAA has confirmed that Hawkeye will not be used for the All-Ireland semi-final between Dublin and Kerry on Saturday afternoon.

This news was confirmed on Saturday night, not long after the controversy at the end of the first-half between Galway and Derry.

Just before the half-time break, a Shane Walsh point was incorrectly ruled out by Hawkeye, after the umpire correctly pointed the effort on goal.

To all in attendance, plus the thousands watching at home, it looked like a perfectly good score, which is exactly what it proved to be.

At half-time, it was confirmed that the point would be awarded to Galway, and that Hawkeye would not be used in the second-half.

Is there a problem with HawkEye? Shane Walsh's free late in the half was deemed wide by the technology at Croke Park, but the replay would suggest otherwise

GAA on Hawkeye

The GAA have now taken it one further though, assuring fans that it will not be used in any capacity for Sunday’s clash.

A short statement read: “The GAA can confirm that score detection technology will not be in use for tomorrow’s two games at Croke Park. A full review of the technology will take place in the coming week.”

One would imagine that the goal of the review taking place in the coming week is to ensure that Hawkeye is in fact operating correctly, so it can be safely used in the All-Ireland final.

Pat Spillane fumed at half-time, insisting that Hawkeye should not be making such basic errors, based on the money spent on the technology.

“It’s an absolute joke.” Spillane stressed. “With our own two eyes, all of us here, that it went between the posts.

“It was most definitely a point. Hawkeye is available in a few grounds in Ireland, and they are getting huge money to get things right. It’s an absolute joke.”

