Colm Cooper says referee made correct Sean O’Shea/Evan Comerford decision

Kerry defeated Dublin in an incredible, action-packed All-Ireland semi-final in Croke Park on Sunday afternoon, in a game that will be discussed for days to come.

It was a last-second free-kick that won the game for Kerry, with the Kingdom winning thanks by one narrow point after a hard-fought game from both sides.

Towards the end of the first-half, Kerry were awarded a relatively soft penalty, that Sean O’Shea failed to convert.

Evan Comerford did well to get down to it, and did even better to save the rebound, and took a fierce boot to the face for his troubles.

The Dublin players reacted strongly, feeling as though there was no need for O’Shea to go into the challenge with such intensity.

Social media was rife with those within the game giving their take on whether O’Shea should have been punished, but what matters is the referee’s decision, and he made the decision not to even give him a yellow or a black.

At half-time, Ciaran Whelan and Colm Cooper both agreed that the referee was right not to send the Kerryman off.

Cooper said: “He had to go for the ball, it was there… The ball was there. But it’s a big opportunity lost for Kerry.”

Whelan agreed, and said that he felt more strongly about the fact the penalty was given in the first place, as opposed to the followup challenge on Comerford.

He said: “I’d say it’s the power and force he went with it. The ball does break free and he goes in with a strong foot, but it’s the follow through that hurts Evan.

“I don’t think it was a penalty…”

The game itself featured some real moments of quality, with Kerry’s David Clifford unsurprisingly stealing the show on a number of occasions, with some simply breathtaking scores.

