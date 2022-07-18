Dónal Óg Cusack unhappy with hurling coverage compared to rugby

“Whoever allowed that to happen is not watching the back of hurling…”

Dónal Óg Cusack has made an impassioned plea to save the game of hurling by putting “more oxygen” into it.

The hurling legend was speaking after an excellent All-Ireland final on Sunday night, with Limerick running out the winners against a brave Kilkenny side who put up a very good fight on the day.

Ultimately Limerick had too much for Brian Cody’s side, with Gearoid Hegarty putting in a masterful display from the first minute until the last.

Cusack is not happy with the “rushed” nature of this hurling season, and the coverage or lack thereof that hurling gets to other sports.

Dónal Óg Cusack on hurling compared to rugby

He said: “Today was an example of how the envelope has been pushed with regards to this game, it’s just getting better and better. Players are getting faster, stronger and the skill levels…

“That performance by Kilkenny would have won a lot of the finals that Brian Cody played in. Now Limerick have taken it on to another level.

“But hurling too often is better to us than we are to hurling. It was a rushed season. Finishing the game now and there being such a distance between the major games is too long.

“We played an All-Ireland quarter-final at 1.30 on a Saturday. This game needs oxygen, as much oxygen as possible. Whoever allowed that to happen is not watching the back of hurling. Was that because there was a rugby game on? Did hurling suffer? I think it did.

He also complained about the fact that the newspapers put the Ireland rugby team’s win over New Zealand on the front and back pages, while you had to go to page 13 of a national newspaper for anything on the hurling on the day of an All-Ireland final.

Dónal Óg Cusack makes a passionate plea for more "oxygen" to be pumped into the sport of hurling

