Davy Fitzgerald speaks beautifully about the death of Paul Shefflin

“Hurling’s a great game, but it’s not everything…”

Davy Fitzgerald spoke beautifully about the death of Kilkenny native Paul Shefflin on Sunday.

This comes after Shefflin, the brother of Kilkenny great Henry, who played with distinction for Ballyhale Shamrocks, passed away suddenly at the age of 41 after going out for a run.

The entire community of Ballyhale is believed to be rocked by the news, with Brian Cody among those who have paid tribute to Shefflin.

"A really, really sad time for Ballyhale, the whole of Kilkenny and all hurling people everywhere."

Davy Fitzgerald on Paul Shefflin

Before Kilkenny defeated Dublin on Sunday, Fitzgerald spoke nicely about the tragic news, insisting “hurling is a great game, but it’s not everything.”

He said: “All the things you alluded to – a great clubman, a family man. Possibly because of Henry’s success, his achievements may have been overshadowed. But you look at his list there – three club All-Irelands, a real great clubman, a coach and a treasurer there.

“I played against Paul a few times. A tough cookie, but a gentleman off the hurling field. It’s such a sad, sad day for a community like Ballyhale that have had a lot of tragedies down through the years.

“Listen, hurling’s a great game, but it’s not everything. Just from all of us, our sympathies are with the Shefflin family. It’s tragic.

“We’ll play a game of hurling here later on, and it will be grand, but, at the same time, our thoughts are with them. That’s the most important thing. To all their family, our hearts go out to them.”

Paul Shefflin

As Fitzgerald mentioned, Shefflin had an excellent club career with Ballyhale, and was an important member of the community off the pitch as well.

As the Shamrocks’ themselves put it: “Shamrocks GAA Club are shocked and saddened by the sudden death of club member and former player Paul Shefflin. Paul was an unbelievable player and won many County championships and Club All Irelands wearing the jersey he loved.”

