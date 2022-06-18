Davy Fitzgerald responds to Laois job vacancy following Cheddar Plunkett’s exit

“There’s no better man than Cheddar.”

Davy Fitzgerald has responded to the Laois job vacancy, following the news that Cheddar Plunkett would be stepping down from the panel.

Seamus ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett was in charge for two years, with this being his most recent spell in charge of the side.

This comes after Laois were relegated to the Joe McDonagh Cup after losing all five fixtures in the Leinster Hurling Championship. .

Laois narrowly avoided relegation from Division 1B in the Allianz Hurling League, which led to Plunkett believing that a fresh approach is needed.

He said: “Stepping away now will allow CLG Laois the time to appoint a new management team in time for the local championships and to check in on all club players.”

Davy Fitzgerald on Laois job

This led to Fitzgerald, who was doing punditry on Galway’s win over Cork on Saturday, to be asked about the Laois job.

Understandably, he downplayed any interest in the role, as he is currently working with the Cork camogie side, and of course with RTE.

He said: “I’m loving this, like. You’ll hardly get me out of here. I’m still involved with Cork camogie…”

After that he took some time to pay tribute to the job Plunkett had done in charge of Laois, while also praising him as a man.

“Fair play to Cheddar. This is his second stint, and he gives his whole heart and soul to this. I can tell you – there’s no better man than Cheddar.

“He absolutely thinks about the game inside out, and he certainly can’t do any more. He’s done an awful lot for hurling, so fair play to him.”

Davy Fitzgerald hails Cheddar Plunkett after he stepped away as manager of the Laois hurlers. Galway v Cork is live now on RTÉ

💻 https://t.co/yfZowCtRer

📺 https://t.co/ZfZ9mA9XTY

📻 https://t.co/2SRRKdgjzu #RTEgaa pic.twitter.com/4kIbdeYCOU — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 18, 2022

Galway defeated Cork 2-19 to Cork 1-21 in what was an excellent game on Saturday afternoon.

Read next: Anthony Daly puts hurling into perspective following Damian Casey passing

Read More About: davy fitzgerald, Laois