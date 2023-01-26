David Gough hits out at “flawed” GAA sub rule

An interesting take on the madness.

Referee David Gough has hit out at the substitution rule in the GAA, which he partly blames for the chaos of last weekend’s All-Ireland final.

A replay could be set to take place between Kilmacud Crokes and Glen, after it emerged that the Dublin side had an extra player on the pitch during a crucial moment of the game.

Crokes had a 16th man on the pitch at the end of the game, which according to the rulebook, means that Glen could be entitled to a replay.

Speaking to the Smaller Fish podcast, Gough said that this sort of incident is liable to happen due to GAA’s “flawed” substitution rule.

David Gough on All-Ireland final chaos

He said: “Under current practice, something is amiss. The procedure with substitutions is fundamentally flawed. The type of routine we have results in this type of mess, which we have seen.

“If you think of any normal substitution, a player runs on to the field of play. He will be the 16th player on the field, until the sub comes off.

“We don’t have a situation like in the Premier League where there is a swapover. There will always be 16 on the field in Gaelic games.

“We love to see players coming off the bench if they’re coming back from injury, or a long time out, and they’re running on to the field of play and there’s great gusto in the stands.

“I wouldn’t like to see that gotten rid of! But at the moment, the system is flawed. There is an onus on players to leave the field of play, once they’re called. But that’s very difficult in the last minute of the All-Ireland final.

“It’s an unfortunate series of events that unfolded.”

He concluded by saying that the referee should have paused the game until things were gotten under control, while also understanding that it’s believable that the ref won’t have had the information required to assume anything wrong had taken place.

Glen have officially submitted an appeal, with a replay now looking like the most likely outcome of the situation.

