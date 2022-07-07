Brogan brothers unhappy with buildup to All-Ireland semi-finals

“Haven’t heard a sausage…”

Both Alan and Bernard Brogan are unhappy with the buildup to the All-Ireland semi-finals, or the lack thereof in fact.

Dublin vs Kerry and Galway vs Derry both take place this weekend in what will undeniably be an excellent weekend of sport to determine who will be in the All-Ireland final.

However, the Brogans feel like there is something missing in the leadup to these games.

Former Dub Alan Brogan took to Twitter, writing: “Very muted, underwhelming buildup to the All-Ireland Football.”

His brother Bernard took it one further, insisting it is the teams who are to blame for the lack of publicity going into the games.

He wrote: “GAA teams should be compelled by GAA to do media and promote the games, haven’t heard a sausage about what will be an amazing game on Sunday!”

Bernard Brogan on all-Ireland semi-finals

Brogan seems to be referring specifically to the game on Sunday implies he is specifically talking about the Dublin vs Kerry match, as the other semi-final is on Saturday.

Despite the Brogan’s comments, it is easy to be excited about the game between the Dubs and Kerry this weekend, purely off history alone.

They make up the two most successful counties in the history of Gaelic games, with Kerry having 37 titles to their name compared to Dublin’s 30.

However, it’s the Dubs who have had the edge in recent times, having won eight of the last 11 finals, while Kerry haven’t lifted the Sam Maguire Cup since 2014.

Kerry go into the game as slight favourites, while Derry are narrow favourites over Galway in Saturday’s game.

Dublin v Kerry takes place at Croke Park this Sunday, July 10th, with a throw-in time of 3.30pm, while Derry vs Galway is on the day before at 5.30pm.

