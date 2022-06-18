Anthony Daly puts hurling into perspective following Damian Casey passing

“Life is fickle enough…”

Anthony Daly has put hurling into perspective with his comments following Damian Casey’s tragic passing this weekend.

News broke that Tyrone hurling legend Casey passed away on Friday night, after Tyrone GAA released a statement to confirm the news.

Incredibly, since his debut in 2012, Casey started and scored in every game Tyrone senior hurlers have played over the last 10 years, showcasing an immense level of talent and consistency.

Daly, speaking ahead of a fantastic day of hurling action, said that this sort of incident puts everything into perspective, insisting that “life is fickle”.

Anthony Daly on Damian Casey

He said: “It’s just incredible news to wake up to this morning. We all live for days like this, but the passing of Damian is such a loss for his family and his club.

“He scored 14 points in Croke Park just a few weeks ago, and it’s just such a loss. It puts everything into perspective really. These days are magnificent and we live for them, but when something like this happens it gives us a bit of a wake up call – life is fickle enough, and it can be very cruel at times.”

Anthony Daly reflects on the tragic passing of Tyrone hurler Damian Casey #RTEgaa pic.twitter.com/FbgT2bvTBz — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 18, 2022

Daly is just one of many members of the GAA community to pay tribute to Casey following his untimely passing.

The Gaelic Players Association also released a statement expressing their devastation, writing: “Damian stood out as a person and leader. On the pitch he was a magician of rare skill. He was one of us. He was among the best of us.”

