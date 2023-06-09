Close sidebar

Limerick and Clare name teams for Munster Final

by Ronan Calvert
Conor Cleary starts for Clare against Limerick in the Munster Hurling Final.

Full back Conor Cleary has been named in the Clare team for this Sunday’s Munster Senior Hurling Championship Final against Limerick (1.45pm throw in at Gaelic Grounds).

The news comes as a surprise as Cleary suffered a dislocated shoulder when Clare played Cork last month

His availability means that manager Brian Lohan can name an unchanged starting team from that victory over Cork, with the only change to the matchday squad seeing Keith Smyth come on to the bench in place of Jack Kirwan.

Limerick name team to play Clare.

The big news on the Limerick side is that former Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch is named on the bench for the second consecutive game.

Cathal O’Neill is preferred to the Patrickswell man and he is joined in the half-forward line by Gearoid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey.

Hegarty is back in favour on the Limerick side after being benched the last time they met Clare back in April.

Clare: Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle); Adam Hogan (Feakle), Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown), Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones); Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), John Conlon (Clonlara), David McInerney (Tulla); David Fitzgerald (Inagh/Kilnamona), Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge); Peter Duggan (Clooney/Quin),Tony Kelly (Ballyea), Aidan McCarthy (Inagh/Kilnamona); Ryan Taylor (Clooney/Quin), Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg), Mark Rodgers (Scariff)

Subs: Éamonn Foudy (Inagh/Kilnamona), Cian Nolan (Smith O’Briens), Ian Galvin (Clonlara), Shane Meehan (Banner), Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones), Aaron Fitzgerald (Éire Óg), Robin Mounsey (Ruan), Paul Flanagan (Ballyea), Cian Galvin (Clarecastle), Keith Smyth (Killanena), Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)

Limerick: Nicky Quaid (Effin); Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Dan Morrissey (Ahane), Barry Nash (South Liberties), Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Declan Hannon (Adare), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry); Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh; Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s), Cathal O’Neill (Crecora/Manister), Tom Morrissey (Ahane); Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Seamus Flanagan (Feoghanagh/Castlemahon), Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs David McCarthy (Glenroe), Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Ronan Connolly (Adare), Aaron Costello (Kilmallock), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), Adam English (Doon), Richie English (Doon), Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock), Oisin O’Reilly (Kilmallock), David Reidy (Dromin/Athlacca)

Author: Ronan Calvert

Sportswriter with Pundit Arena.

