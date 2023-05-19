Gearóid Hegarty returns to Limerick team for Tipperary clash

Gearoid Hegarty will start against Tipperary this weekend.

All-Star hurler Gearóid Hegarty will start for Limerick against Tipperary in this Sunday’s Munster Championship clash at Semple Stadium (4pm).

Hegarty was benched for Limerick’s shock defeat to Clare after being sent off against Waterford in the opening round of the championship, and rumours subsequently spread suggesting that the 28-year-old would make himself unavailable for selection this weekend.

However, those suggestions have now been proven untrue with the St Patrick’s half forward coming back into John Kiely’s team in place of Crecora’s Cathal O’Neill.

Hegarty and Casey come into Limerick side.

The only other change to the Limerick team sees the injured Sean Finn replaced in the full-back line by Mike Casey.

Finn, who has been an ever present throughout Limerick’s success in recent years, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury against the Banner and will miss the rest of this year’s Championship.

Limerick find themselves in unfamiliar territory this weekend as, should they lose to Tipperary and Cork beat Clare, then they will exit the championship.

The Treaty county are stuck on just two points because of their loss to Clare and that result could cost them dearly when the standings come down to head-to-head permutations.

Tipperary changes.

Tipperary meanwhile, have made four changes with Rhys Shelly, Eoghan Connolly, Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher and Mark Kehoe coming into the team for Jason Forde, Barry Hogan, Johnny Ryan and Sean Ryan.

Forde suffered a hamstring injury in Tipperary’s thrilling 4-19 to 2-25 draw with Cork and will be out for approximately four weeks.

Tipperary: Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris); Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), Michael Breen (Ballina), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields); Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill), Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s), Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), Alan Tynan (Roscrea), Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney – captain), Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), Gearóid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetouhy), Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

Substitutes: Barry Hogan (Kiladangan), Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy), Seamus Callanan (Drom & Inch), John Campion (Drom & Inch), Pauric Campion (Drom & Inch), Joe Fogarty (Moneygall), Enda Heffernan (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers), Sean Ryan (Templederry Kenyons)

Limerick: Nickie Quaid (Effin); Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Dan Morrissey (Ahane), Barry Nash (South Liberties); Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Declan Hannon (Adare), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry); Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh); Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), Tom Morrissey (Ahane); Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh/Castlemahon), Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh).

Substitutes: Jamie Power (Monaleen), Ciaran Barry (Ahane), Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), Aaron Costello (Kilmallock), Adam English (Doon), Richie English (Doon), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock), Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), Cathal O’Neill (Crecora/Manister), David Reidy (Dromin/Athlacca).

Limerick Vs Tipperary is live on RTE 2 this Sunday at 4pm.

