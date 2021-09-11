Tyrone will face Mayo in the All Ireland Final on Saturday evening with throw-in at 5 pm.

Looking ahead to the game, Sky Sports pundit Peter Canavan believes the favourites tag for Mayo doesn’t mean anything in Saturday’s All-Ireland final against Tyrone.

“They’re favourites on paper. But because it’s so close, I don’t think it matters,” he told The Irish Independent.

“If it was Mayo going in against Kerry or Tyrone going in against Dublin then it would make a difference. But in this case, I think there’s very little between the two sides. So that’s why I’m predicting a draw, I can’t separate them.”

Buzz in Tyrone.

With public health restrictions still in place for the final, meaning just over 40,000 fans allowed in, Canavan explained how the county team has become the talk of the town.

“Look we’re delighted to be there regardless of who we’re playing against in the final. It’s a very privileged position to be in to be representing your county on All-Ireland final day, the biggest game in the Irish sporting calendar. So, look it’s great to be there and yes brilliant buzz

“I’m sure (Mayo have) the same problem down there – we could sell 240,000 tickets for this game I would think instead of 40,000.”

History repeating itself.

Mayo and Tyrone will face off in the All Ireland Final on Saturday evening with Canavan’s son, Darragh, named on the bench. Following in his father’s footsteps, who won two All Ireland titles, Darragh is expected to have a big impact on Saturday’s game.

When asked about his son’s preparation for the game, Peter Canavan quipped that his son was more like his mother but said he doesn’t like to put any pressure on.

He explained: “(You feel) totally helpless to tell you the truth. What can you or anybody do or say when you’re sitting in the stand?

“When the boys are out on the pitch they have to get on with it. You can shout and roar and encourage all you want.

“But in terms of having a real important input, not at all. When you’ve got a really good management setup, and you know that all the bases are covered, then you’re more than happy to let him get on with it.”

