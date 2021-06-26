Mayo and Sligo in the championship for the first time since 2017.

Reigning champions Mayo face-off against Sligo in the opening game of the 2021 Connacht Gaelic football championship. The game throws in at 4:30 pm on Saturday, in Markievicz Park, Sligo and is live on Sky Sports. You can follow all the action live here.

Sligo have not beaten Mayo in the championship since 2010 and former Mayo coach Tony McEntee is now in the opposite dug-out.

The former Armagh player is highly regarded as a manager and was a selector with Mayo under Stephen Rochford.

Sligo v Mayo GAA live: Cillian O’Connor is a huge loss for Mayo.

James Horan’s side suffered a huge blow ahead of the championship when star forward Cillian O’Connor was ruled out of action after suffering an Achilles tendon injury.

The extent of O’Connor’s injury is unclear with rumours circulating that he could miss the entire championship. What is certain is that the Ballintubber player won’t be available for selection today.

Mayo should have more than enough for Sligo without their talisman, though the Westerners will need O’Connor if they are to be a force towards the latter stages of the championship.

Sligo have not won a Connacht championship game on Irish soil since 2015 and McEntee’s side lost three of their four league games.

Sligo v Mayo GAA live: Mayo have won eight of their last nine matches.

James Horan’s group have been in excellent form since the action resumed. Mayo won all four of their league games in 2021 securing promotion in the process.

Mayo beat Leitrim, Roscommon and Galway in the 2020 provincial championship, before overcoming Tipperary in the All-Ireland semi-final.

There is a great chance for another Mayo player to step up to the mark in O’Connor’s absence. The winner of this tie is set to face Leitrim in the semi-final and it would be a major surprise if Mayo don’t reach the decider.

The knock-out championship makes it very tough on teams like Sligo who would be more confident in the qualifiers. McEntee is a good coach and will have Sligo well prepared but Mayo should be too strong for them.

You can follow all the action below in our live blog.

__

Preview by Conor McKenna.

Read More About: Connacht Championship, mayo, sligo