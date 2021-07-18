Paul Galvin slams Davy Fitzgerald and says he ‘loves to play the victim’

The former Kerry footballer is not happy with Davy Fitzgerald

Paul Galvin crossed paths with Wexford hurling boss Davy Fitzgerald when he was in charge of the Model County footballers. The former Clare goalkeeper made Wexford All Ireland hurling contenders again, while Galvin stepped down as Wexford boss in September of 2020 citing travel commitments following the pandemic as the main factor.

Davy Fitz: “I’ve experienced the toughest year that I’ve ever experienced in GAA.”

Following their loss to the Banner on Saturday, Fitzgerald didn’t hold back hitting out at criticism of himself and his family in recent weeks.

He said: “I’ve experienced the toughest year that I’ve ever experienced in GAA. The way myself and my family have been treated is an absolute and utter disgrace,” Fitzgerald said, via the Irish Independent.

“The way I felt all week, I didn’t even know if I wanted to come into this game to tell you the truth. I’ll put it to you like this – in Clare, the biggest problem we have is a small bunch of people that create problems.

“They think they’re helping and they’re not and I’m going to put it to you like this – very, very, very simply – I’m a simple person that loves GAA. I think I’m one of the most ever played for Clare GAA.

“My dad, who I’m extremely proud of, has done an unbelievable job [as Clare GAA secretary]. The amount of abuse and stick and criticism that he has taken, unwarranted, is not justified.”

Paul Galvin: Davy Fitzgerald ‘loves to play the victim.

However, Galvin took exception to Davy Fitz’s comments.

Galvin accused the Wexford hurling boss of playing the victim. He also said that Davy Fitz behaving differently behind closed doors.

David Fitz loves to play the victim when it suits him. He’s far from a victim in how he behaves behind scenes while fronting to the media & I can personally attest to that. Hope someone in media has guts to ask him hard questions now. Always the victim, never your fault David. https://t.co/RYA5NB3Z5G — paul galvin (@pgal10) July 17, 2021

Paul accused Davy Fitzgerald of trying to put Wexford football ‘in the ha’penny place’.

He outlined the experience to the Irish Examiner: “I had a very good relationship with the chairman but some of the things that went on… I think Davy wanted the training ground to himself.

“He wanted Ferns to himself down there. He certainly let it be known pretty early that we weren’t welcome in Ferns, the football side of things. Because some of the things he did made it clear to me that we weren’t welcome in Ferns basically. That was my take on the situation.”

Fitzgerald has yet to respond to Galvin’s comments.

