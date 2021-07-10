Either Mayo or Leitrim will go forward to play Galway in the Connacht Final.

2020 Connacht champions Mayo welcome Leitrim to McHale Park in Castlebar on Sunday. You can follow along with all the action right here on our live blog.

Where can I watch the game?

Mayo v Leitrim is live on The Sunday Game Live from 1.30pm, on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player. Viewers outside of Ireland can watch the games on GAAGO. Otherwise, you can follow along on our blog.

Championship to date

Mayo have already been out in Championship 2021. The 2020 All Ireland finalists defeated Sligo quite comprehensively.

This is Leitrim’s first outing of the year with boss Terry Hyland desperate for some good form after a terrible league. Leitrim lost three out of three in the Division 4 North section with Antrim, Louth and Sligo the victors.

Elsewhere, Mayo have bounced back to Division 1 at the first attempt. James Horan’s men won all three of their games against Down, Westmeath and Meath to finish top of Division 2 South. The Mayo men also defeated Clare in the promotion semi-final to seal their fate. However, the win against the Banner came at a cost with stalwart Cillian O’Connor missing the rest of the season after picking up an achilles injury.

Disruption in the Mayo camp

RTÉ Sport are reporting that Mayo are dealing with Covid-19 issues ahead of the game. Despite the issues, the game against Leitrim is expected to still go ahead.

While the situation on the numbers of cases remains unclear, the Mayo county board issued a statement earlier in the week confirming the news.

The statement read; “Mayo GAA are currently working with the HSE on a number of Covid-19 related queries amongst members of the County Senior Football panel.

“Mayo GAA are following HSE guidelines and our Senior team are continuing their preparation for Sunday’s Connacht Championship game versus Leitrim.”

Previous meetings between Mayo and Leitrim

These two sides met in last year’s championship. The rain soaked meeting in Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada on 1 November last went the way of Mayo. Mayo won out that day on a scoreline of 2-15 to 0-10.

Mayo v Leitrim: Live Updates

You can follow all the action live on our blog

Read More About: leitrim, mayo