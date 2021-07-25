Mayo v Galway throws in at Croke Park at 1.30 pm

Nearly 100 years after the Connacht Final was last in Croke Park, the showpiece tie out West is back on Jones Road in Dublin. Last year’s All Ireland finalists Mayo will battle Galway for the right to be named Connacht champions for 2021. The winners will face the Leinster champions in an All Ireland semi-final. Here is how you can watch and stream the game on TV. You can also follow updates on our live blog.

You can catch pre-match analysis live on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player from 1 pm. The match gets underway at 1:30 pm.

Alternatively, you can catch highlights on The Sunday Game on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player from 9:30 pm.

How will Mayo cope without Cillian O’Connor?

Mayo go into the game as reigning Connacht champions having edged out Galway in last year’s decider. However, James Horan’s men go into the game without star man and former captain, Cillian O’Connor who got injured against Clare in the league and is set to miss the entire championship.

Following the injury, questions have been asked if Mayo have enough firepower to fill the void. Going on their last day out against Leitrim, the answer would suggest yes. They kicked 5-20 to 0-11 in what was a statement performance despite Leitrim not presenting their best selves on the day.

The fitness of O’Connor hasn’t been the only concern for James Horan this year. The younger O’Connor, Diarmuid, has also missed game time this year. However, he is named to start this afternoon. Defender Lee Keegan has also struggled to get up to full fitness in 2021 but is also named to start in a boost to Horan.

Now or never for Galway

2021 has been mixed for Padraic Joyce. Starting out with a big defeat by Kerry followed up with a win against Roscommon and a good performance against Dublin. They finished the year suffering relegation at the hands of Monaghan, in a game they should have won.

Adding the mixed year to the fact Galway are hoping to avoid a third Connacht Final defeat in a row means the pressure is on for this Galway team.

Teams for Mayo v Galway

Mayo: R Hennelly; L Keegan, P O’Hora, M Plunkett; P Durcan, O Mullin, S Coen; M Ruane, C Loftus; B Walsh, A O’Shea, D O’Connor; T Conroy, D McHale, R O’Donoghue.

Galway: C Gleeson; S Kelly, S Mulkerrin, L Silke; K Molloy, D McHugh, J Heaney; P Conroy, M Tierney; D Comer, P Cooke, C Sweeney; R Finnerty, S Walsh, P Kelly.

