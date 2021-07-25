Kerry welcome Cork for the Munster Final

Kerry take on Cork at Fitzgerald Stadium at 4pm on Sunday afternoon in the Munster Football Final and here is how you can watch and stream the game on TV. You can also follow updates on our live blog.

Kerry v Cork: Last Time Out

Cork beat Kerry last November, 1-12 to 0-13, which knocked the Kingdom out of the 2020 All Ireland Championship. The Rebels will want to prove that win wasn’t a flash in the pan. They will also want to make amends for the Munster Final defeat to Tipperary.

This game is also the only provincial final not taking place in Croke Park this year, with Kerry opting for their home venue. However, that does mean a limited crowd of 2,500 at the game.

The winner will face the Ulster champions in the All Ireland semi final.

Kerry v Cork: What TV channel is showing the game? And how can I stream it?

You can watch the match live on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player. Throw in is at 4 pm. Alternatively, you can catch highlights on The Sunday Game on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player from 9.30pm.

Is this Kerry’s year?

Dublin’s poor performance against Meath last weekend would have caught the eye down in the Kingdom. The green and gold are seen as big contenders to dethrone Dessie Farrell and his men. Therefore, Kerry boss Peter Keane will be hoping a win today will put them one step closer to realising that dream.

The emergence of Paudie Clifford, alongside brother David, in the full forward line has helped their cause. Likewise, the performances of Gavin White and Gavin Crowley in recent games have offered them alternatives from around the field.

However, for Kerry to win today they’ll need Seán O’Shea at centre forward to be at his best. The Kenmare club man has scored 1-15 in the Championship this year so Keane will be hoping for more of the same today.

Lightening strike twice for Cork?

Despite their big win against Kerry in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork will have been unhappy with the year in 2020 having lost somewhat surprisingly to Tipperary in the Munster Final.

Their yo-yo form has continued into 2021 with a mixed league record, only just beating Westmeath in a relegation decider. They avoided disaster against Limerick the last day out to set up the decider with Kerry.

John O’Rourke and Brian Hurley the men to guide them to an eight point win on the day.

Teams for Kerry v Cork

Kerry: Shane Ryan; Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Michael Breen, Gavin Crowley, Gavin White; David Moran, Diarmuid O’Connor; Micheál Burns, Seán O’Shea, Stephen O’Brien; David Clifford, Paul Geaney, Paudie Clifford.

Cork: Mícheál Martin; Kevin O’Donovan, Sean Meehan, Kevin Flahive; Cian Kiely, Sean Powter, Mattie Taylor; Ian Maguire, Paul Walsh; John O’Rourke, Ruairi Deane, Brian Hartnett; Luke Connolly, Brian Hurley, Daniel Dineen.

Kerry v Cork: Live Updates.

You can follow the game live on our blog below

