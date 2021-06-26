The GAA Championship is underway.

The GAA Munster Gaelic football championship kicks off on Saturday evening, with the meeting of Kerry and Clare at 7 pm in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney. You can follow all the action here live.

The provincial quarter-final is brand new territory for this Kerry team, as the Kingdom have not played at this stage of the competition since 2013.

Peter Keane’s side were stunned against Cork last November and the way the Munster championship works is that the two finalists from the previous year go straight into the semi-finals.

Kerry v Clare GAA live: The Kingdom beat Clare in the 2019 Munster championship.

2020 was the first year in eight that Kerry did not reach a Munster final and the 37 time All-Ireland champions were going for their eighth consecutive provincial success.

Colm Collins has done an amazing job since taking over in Clare ahead of the 2014 season. He has taken a team from Division 4 to Division Two and 2022 will be Clare’s sixth consecutive campaign in the second tier.

Clare put up a very good fight against Mayo in the Division Two promotion play-off but lost out narrowly. Collins would despise the thoughts of celebrating defeat but in reality, a moral victory is the best that Clare can hope for here.

Kerry v Clare GAA live: Cork beat Kerry in the 2020 Munster championship.

Kerry look to be in fantastic form. The 2014 All-Ireland champions are well-balanced and well-coached and have a star in David Clifford, who could single-handedly end their All-Ireland drought.

Kerry will be absolutely sick about what happened in 2020, with a last-minute Mark Keane goal succumbing the Kingdom to a shock defeat.

Incredibly heroic GOAL by @OfficialCorkGAA's Mark Keane in the dying seconds of extra time to win the game for the side!! pic.twitter.com/eyBrnBJ67z — The GAA (@officialgaa) November 8, 2020

That game is well and truly in the past now, but this is the first chance that Kerry have had to bounce back in the championship.

Keane’s side cannot afford to look past any team, although the reality is they are five games away from an All-Ireland title and this is the first hurdle.

Kerry will clear it successfully but Clare won’t go down without a fight.

You can follow all the action below in our live blog.

Preview by Conor McKenna.

Read More About: clare, kerry, munster gaa