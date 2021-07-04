The action is live on RTÉ Two.

Sunday’s action begins over in Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon where the hosts will welcome Padraig Joyce’s charges for the Connacht GAA Semi Final from 1:15pm. While down in Munster, Clare’s reward for getting past Waterford last Sunday is a meeting with Tipperary. Throw in is from 3:45pm.

Roscommon and Galway will be hoping to bounce back after relegation from Division 1. Galway were defeated by Monaghan while Roscommon were defeated by Armagh.

Galway were given a boost going into this afternoon’s game after Damien Comer was declared fit to start.

The powerful forward is one of two changes from the team beaten by Monaghan. The other change sees Johnny Heaney come into the side. While Matthew Tierney makes his Championship debut at midfield.

There is three changes to the Roscommon team. Eddie Nolan, Sean Mullooly and Niall Daly come in for Tadhg O’Rourke, Ronan Daly and Richard Hughes.

The winners will go onto face either Mayo or Leitrim in the Connacht Final. The semi-final takes place in McHale Park next Sunday.

Tipperary v Clare: The Banner will hope for two wins out of two in the Munster Hurling Championship

Clare will go into today’s game against Tipperary buoyed by their big win against Waterford. Following their shock loss to Antrim in the opening weekend of the National Hurling League, the Banner men have been on an upwards trajectory.

However, their four point win against Waterford last weekend was kind to the opposition as Clare’s dominance didn’t translate into scores.

Key to the Banner’s success this year will be the performances of Tony Kelly and John Conlon. The latter’s switch to centre half back this year paid off last weekend with a superb performance.

While Tony Kelly led the line from the front with superb scores. The former Hurler of the Year scored 0-5 from play last weekend and will be hoping for more of the same today.

Tipperary will be hoping for a more consistent championship after a topsy turvy league. Liam Sheedy’s men have struggled to get going

TEAMS:

Tipperary: Barry Hogan; Cathal Barrett, Padraic Maher, Barry Heffernan; Brendan Maher, Seamus Kennedy, Ronan Maher; Noel McGrath, Michael Breen; Jason Forde, John McGrath, Dan McCormack; John O’Dwyer, Seamus Callanan, Jake Morris.

Clare: Eibhear Quilligan; Rory Hayes, Conor Cleary, Paul Flanagan; Diarmuid Ryan, John Conlon, Páidí Fitzpatrick; Colm Galvin, Cathal Malone; Aron Shanagher, Tony Kelly, Aidan McCarthy; David Reidy, Ian Galvin, Ryan Taylor

❗Football Announcement ❗

