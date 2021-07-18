Dublin v Meath: Live updates, TV & stream details for Leinster GAA Championship semi final

Dublin v Meath throws in at 4.30 pm

Meath travel to the capital to take on Leinster and All Ireland champions Dublin. The winners will go on to the Leinster Final in two weeks time. Here is how you can watch and stream the game and follow updates on our live blog

Dublin v Meath: How can I stream the game?

Dublin v Meath is live on GAAGO.

The Sunday Game, on RTÉ2 on Sunday night at 9.30 pm, will have highlights of all the weekend’s action.

The Mystery of Cluxton.

Following the win against Wexford, the question of whether Stephen Cluxton has retired has dominated the talk around Dublin. The legendary captain is not with the panel at the moment, according to boss Dessie Farrell. It is unclear when, if at all, he plans to return.

Speaking post-match, Farrell told assembled media that he doesn’t believe Cluxton had retired.

“The situation is very simple. Stephen isn’t with us at the moment. He’s gone back to his club and he’s just taking time to heal the body and to maybe generate the appetite. I don’t know whether Stephen will be back or not.

“He’s not retired, he’s just stepped away. We’ve spoken about it as a group and I think given the service he has provided over the years, he deserves that respect and that time and space to make up his mind.”

Farrell received more bad news earlier this week with the news Eric Lowndes has stepped away from the panel. The St Peregrines clubman has been with the panel since 2015.

Following the versatile defender’s exit, Farrell is left with a mini defensive crisis. The Irish Independent have reported that there are doubts over the fitness of John Small, Jonny Cooper, Eoin Murchan and Robbie McDaid.

Last time out, Meath beat Longford 4-22 to 0-12. However, they will know they have a tougher test ahead.

Dublin v Meath: Live updates & stream.

