Donegal v Tyrone: Live updates, TV & stream details for Ulster GAA Championship semi final

Ulster Championship favourites collide

Donegal head to Enniskillen to take on old rivals Tyrone in the Ulster Championship semi-final. You can follow updates on our live blog. Following this game, the winners will go on to face Monaghan in the Ulster Final in two weeks. In recent days, RTÉ Sport have reported the game is set for Croke Park.

Where can I watch the game?

Donegal v Tyrone on The Sunday Game Live from 1.15 pm, RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player.

Viewers outside of Ireland can watch the games on GAAGO.

Donegal v Tyrone: Key Battles

Tyrone impressed last day out against Cavan with their array of attacking options. Welcoming Cathal McShane back to the squad, coupled with the impressive Darren McCurry, would have caught the eye of the Donegal full backline.

Equally, Donegal will be hoping star man Patrick McBrearty will be able to kick on after his last-minute heroics against Derry last day out. Tyrone will hope having Ronan McNamee available after getting his red card against Cavan overturned will mean he can keep a close eye on Donegal‘s talisman.

Likewise, the focus will be on Donegal‘s captain and leader, Michael Murphy, and if he will be fit to start, and if he does play, who marks him. The full-forward has missed action this year with a hamstring injury.

Donegal v Tyrone: All Ireland contenders go to battle

Both of these sides will consider themselves the contender to usurp Dublin as All Ireland champions. For both sets of management teams, they’ll know that the Ulster Championship, while special, won’t be enough.

Tyrone in particular will be sore after four losses to Donegal in recent years across Championship and League. In particular, the Ulster Championship quarter-final loss that signalled the end of Mickey Harte‘s time in charge of Tyrone.

Donegal v Tyrone: Live Updates

You can follow the game live below.

