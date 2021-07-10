Derry head to Ballybofey to take on Ulster championship favourites Donegal.

Donegal welcome Derry in the Ulster Championship quarter final. The winners of the clash will face Tyrone in the Ulster semi final. You can follow along with the action here.

Where can I watch the game?

Donegal v Derry is on The Sunday Game Live with coverage starting from 1.30pm and BBC2 Northern Ireland. Viewers outside of Ireland can watch the games on GAAGO. Otherwise, you can follow along on our blog.

Derry looking to spring a surprise

2021 so far has been very productive for Rory Gallagher and his Derry team. Promotion to Division 2 backed up by impressive performances raises the question whether Derry could spring a surprise. At the heart of their impressive form is the performances of Conor Glass and Shane McGuigan. The former Aussie Rules player, Conor Glass, in particular bringing a new dimension to their midfield.

Speaking to media during the weekend, Gallagher was quite bullish in his ambitions for the team.

He said: “With the quality of player we have, we should not have been in Division 3,

“I think we have the ability to be one of the top teams in the country so Division 3 was a false reading. I would not have been happy if we had not been able to get out of it and get out of it quite comfortably as well.

“If you are asking me do I think we can be Ulster champions with the team that we have, [we can], but we have to start proving it.”

Tomorrow’s clash has an extra dimension to it considering Gallagher spent some time coaching under Jim McGuinness while he managed Donegal.

Donegal looking to build towards an All Ireland tilt

Donegal set an early marker in the race for Sam Maguire earlier in the Ulster championship with a comprehensive win over Down. However, since Michael Murphy left the game early against Down so Donegal management will want to get him game time.

