Limited crowds allowed to return to watch sporting events outside of Dublin

The Government will allow limited crowds to attend sporting events outside of Dublin from tomorrow as part of the ‘Plan for Living with Covid-19’, that was recently announced.

Crowds of 200 people will be allowed to attend sporting events where the capacity of a stadium is 5,000, it has been confirmed.

Venues that do not meet those criteria can host 100 spectators.

The newly-devised plan is based on five levels of response, up to a maximum of Level 5 where a lockdown would come into effect. Ireland is currently judged to be at Level 2, therfore sporting events can continue under specific conditions.

Up to 100 patrons/spectators are allowed outdoors and 50 patrons/spectators can attend indoor sporting events.

If a stadium would normally have a capacity of 5,000 or higher, up to 200 people are allowed to attend outdoor stadia or other fixed outdoor venues.

The possibility of greater capacities being allowed at larger stadiums is left open, with the Level 2 guidelines stating: “For very large purpose-built event facilities (for example: stadia, auditoriums, conference, or event centres) specific guidance will be developed with the relevant sectors to take account of size and different conditions for larger events.”

In terms of training, outdoor training can take place in pods of up to 15 people (there’s an exemption for professional/elite/inter-county sports/senior club championship).

All indoor training, exercise and dance classes can take place in pods of up to 6 people (exemptions for professional/elite/inter-county sports/senior club championship).

Dublin is also considered to be at Level 2 but with some extra conditions due to the greater instance of coronavirus cases, with attendances not allowed at sporting events.