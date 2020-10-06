Camogie Association suspends all club games

The decision has been taken in the interest of public safety.

The Camogie Association’s Ard Chomhairle has announced that they have suspended all camogie club games ​at all levels with immediate effect ​and until further notice.

In a statement, they said: “The decision has been taken in the interest of public safety. This directive applies to all ages and all grades across the island.”

Aside from this, all club social centres and bars are also to close too.

​Training will continue to be permitted as per the guidelines outlined for the relevant levels in the Government’s National Framework for Living with COVID-19 and relevant guidelines in Northern Ireland.

The Camogie Association will continue to monitor the situation in the ​coming days and weeks, regarding changes in government guidelines, before liaising with their units accordingly.

The announcement follows yesterday’s decision by the GAA to suspend all club games with immediate effect due to a “number of incidents”

