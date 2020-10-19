 Close sidebar

All-Ireland Championship, Six Nations and other ‘elite’ sports set to continue despite Level 5 lockdown threat

by Paul Moore

The Government are proposing Level 5 sanctions but it’s understood that ‘elite sport’ will continue behind closed doors.

The Government are currently discussing plans to move Ireland to Level 5 for six weeks.

It’s understood that inter-county football and hurling will be allowed to continue under the new lockdown, as will Ireland’s remaining Six Nations fixtures and all ‘elite sporting events.’

The reprieve for the GAA is being pushed for by a number of ministers at this afternoon’s crucial Cabinet meeting.

Under the current Living with Covid roadmap, the strict mandate for sport is that ‘No Events’ will take place, however, it’s widely reported that an exception is set to be announced under “very controlled” conditions.

If announced, this will mean that the All-Ireland championships in both hurling and football and the conclusion of the Six Nations will be allowed to take place.

RTÉ have reported that “the GAA inter-county championships, elite sports and horse racing can take place during the Level 5 restrictions.”

While the definition of ‘elite sport’ is yet to be clarified, this could also bode well for Ireland’s fixtures in the new Eight Nations tournament, the PRO 14 season, and potentially, the remaining Airtricity League fixtures.

An official announcement from Government is expected to be made later this evening.

