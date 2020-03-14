Tipperary Hurlers To Restrict Movements Following Return From Spain

Tipperary Senior Hurlers will “restrict their movements” over the next two weeks amidst the coronavirus outbreak after their return from a warm-weather training camp in Spain.

The panel flew out to Spain on Monday and stayed in private accommodation before returning to Ireland on Friday.

Liam Sheedy’s men are set to follow the advice of the HSE in reducing social interactions and not going to work.

Spain declared a state of emergency on Friday after a surge in infections over the last few days with the country currently one of the worst affected in Europe.

They are set to enter a lockdown situation from Monday for two weeks, according to reports.

On Thursday, the GAA suspended all activity until March 29th amidst the outbreak which has also seen the FAI and the IRFU forced to put a halt to their respective sports in Ireland.

Tipperary GAA released the following statement on Saturday outlining that all members of their travelling party would be complying with the requirements and advice given by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the HSE.

“The Tipperary Senior Hurling team were on a warm-weather training camp in south-eastern Spain from Monday 9 March to Friday 13 March.

“The travelling party stayed in private accommodation where there were no other residents and remained in this private location for the duration of their stay.

“They followed HSE and WHO advice in relation to protection against COVID-19 at all times while travelling and while on the training camp.

“On their return on Friday night, they were advised by representatives of the HSE at Shannon Airport that they should restrict their movements for the next two weeks which includes not going to work and reducing social interactions.

“All members of the travelling party are complying fully with these requirements.”