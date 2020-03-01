Three Players See Red In Crazy First Half Between Waterford & Tipperary

Three players have seen red in the first half of a feisty Allianz League Division One clash between Waterford and Tipperary in Thurles.

Waterford’s Austin Gleeson was the first one to go in the 30th minute after he picked up two yellow cards for two strong challenges in what was undoubtedly a blow for the Deise.

Down 0-13 points to 1-6 as the half neared its close things got worse for the away side just two minutes later, this time it was Kevin Moran who was given his marching orders to reduce Waterford to 13 men.

Moran appeared to dig at Jason Forde who went to ground however replays showed that the decision to send him off looked to initially be a harsh one.

The drama of the half didn’t end there though as, in stoppage time, an off-the-ball clash between Cathal Barrett and Dessie Hutchinson resulted in the Tipperary man becoming the third player in the space of just seven minutes to see red in this game.

The first half ended with Tipperary’s 14 men leading Waterford’s 13 by 0-14 to 1-08 and both sides will be hoping that they lose no further players in the second period in what’s been a memorable clash between the Munster rivals.

Sunday’s game marks the first for Waterford manager Liam Cahill against his native county and having led Tipperary to an U21 All-Ireland title in 2018 and the U20 title in 2019, he is no stranger to the young names in the Premier County set-up.