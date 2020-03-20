Páirc Uí Chaoimh To Be Used As Covid-19 Test Centre

Article updated 20/03/2020

Cork GAA have confirmed that they will make Páirc Uí Chaoimh available for use to the HSE in a bid to help tackle the current coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement on their website the Cork county board outlined that the HSE are currently exploring uses for the stadium and it is thought that it may be used as a drive-thru testing facility similar to Croke Park.

On Monday, it was reported that GAA HQ was judged to have been suitable for a service of this scale after the HSE approached the organisation with the “high-level request”.

The statement also outlined that all club championship games in the Rebel county, which were scheduled for the month of April and the first two weekends of May, will now be postponed.

“The Executive of Cork county board met via video-conference on 17 March and, primarily with regard to the safety of our members and of the wider community, has decided to postpone the all first round games in the Premier Senior, Senior A, Premier Intermediate, Intermediate A and Lower Intermediate Championships in both football and hurling, as well as the ounty stages of the U21 football competitions and the county Junior B & C competitions.

“These first round club championship games had been scheduled across the four weekends in April and the first two weekends in May, but are now postponed en bloc.

“All other games and activities, including those under the jurisdiction of Rebel Óg, remain suspended as per GAA directive and advice from the HSE / Department of Health. This will continue until we are directed otherwise.

The statement continues;

“We can also confirm that Páirc Uí Chaoimh is now available to the HSE, who are considering possible uses for the stadium and we hereby wish to acknowledge the efforts that our club units have already undertaken in assisting local health services and in assisting vulnerable people in our communities at this difficult time.

“The County Board meeting scheduled for 7 April has been cancelled. The Executive and CCC will continue to meet regularly via video-conference and will provide a report to clubs by email after all meetings.

“Once again, we urge all our members to adhere to directives from the GAA, the HSE and the Department of Health during the current pandemic.”

Cork GAA confirmed today [Friday] that Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be used as a test centre.

Cork GAA can confirm that Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be used as a Covid19 test centre. Further details will be provided by the HSE in due course. — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) March 20, 2020