GAA fixture list confirmed for remainder of inter-county season

The GAA have confirmed the revised fixture arrangements for the rest of the 2020 inter-county campaign and well as the remaining league fixtures.

The weekend of October 17th and 18th will see the resumption of the inter-county GAA fixtures with the final two rounds the Allianz Football and Hurling League.

The All-Ireland Senior Hurling and Football Championships will begin two weeks after that on the weekend of October 31st and November 1st.

The All Ireland Senior Hurling Final will take place on Sunday December 13th , with the football final set for Saturday 19 December.

The full list of remaining GAA fixtures from the GAA’s website

______

GAA Fixtures Saturday, 17 October

Allianz FL Round 6

Division 1

Monaghan v Kerry, Inniskeen, 2pm

Dublin v Meath, Parnell Park, 7pm, (eir sport)

Division 2

Westmeath v Laois, Cusack Park, 2pm

Armagh v Roscommon, Athletic Grounds, 5.30pm

Division 3

Cork v Louth, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm

Derry v Longford, Celtic Park, 4.30pm

Down v Leitrim, Newry, 5pm

Division 4

Wicklow v Antrim, Aughrim, 2pm

Carlow v Sligo, Netwatch Cullen Park, 5pm

EirGrid All-Ireland U20 football semi-finals

Dublin v Tyrone, Kingspan Breffni Park, Cavan, 2.30pm, (TG4)

Galway v Kerry, Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 4.30pm, (TG4)

Sunday, 18 October

Allianz FL Round 6

Division 1

Galway v Mayo, Tuam Stadium, 2pm, (TG4)

Donegal v Tyrone, Ballybofey, 4pm, (TG4)

Division 2

Clare v Fermanagh, Cusack Park, Ennis, 1pm

Kildare v Cavan, Newbridge, 2pm (TG4 deferred)

Division 3

Tipperary v Offaly, Semple Stadium, 1pm

Division 4

Limerick v Wexford, Rathkeale, 1pm

Division 2A hurling league final

Antrim v Kerry, Tullamore, 1.30pm

Division 2B hurling league final

Down v Derry, Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 2pm

Division 3B hurling league final

Sligo v Leitrim, venue TBC, 1.30pm

Saturday, 24 October

Allianz FL Round 7

Division 1

Kerry v Donegal, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 2pm

Division 2

Cavan v Roscommon, Kingspan Breffni, 2pm

Clare v Armagh, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm

Kildare v Westmeath, Newbridge, 2pm

Fermanagh v Laois, Enniskillen, 2pm

Division 4

Antrim v Waterford, Portglenone, 2pm

Wexford v Wicklow, Markievicz Park, 2pm

EirGrid All-Ireland U20 final

Semi-final winner 1 v semi-final winner 2, venue TBC, 4pm

Leinster SHC quarter-final

Dublin v Laois, venue TBC, 6pm

Christy Ring Cup round 1

Offaly v Kildare, Tullamore, 1.30pm

Nickey Rackard Cup round 1

Donegal v Longford, Letterkenny, 1.30pm

Monaghan v Mayo, Castleblayney, 2pm

Armagh v Leitrim, Athletic Grounds, 4pm

Lory Meagher Cup round 1

Louth v Fermanagh, Darver, 2pm

Sunday, 25 October

Allianz FL Round 7

Division 1

Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium, 2pm

Mayo v Tyrone, Castlebar, 2pm

Monaghan v Meath, Clones, 2pm

Division 3

Longford v Cork, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm

Louth v Down, Drogheda, 2pm

Leitrim v Tipperary, Carrick-on-Shannon, 2pm

Offaly v Derry, Tullamore, 2pm

Munster SHC quarter-final

Clare v Limerick, Thurles, 3.45pm

Joe McDonagh Cup round 1

Kerry v Meath, Tralee, 1pm

Antrim v Westmeath, Corrigan Park, 2pm

Christy Ring Cup round 1

Roscommon v Wicklow, Dr Hyde Park, 1.30pm

Derry v Sligo, Celtic Park, 2pm

Saturday, 31 October

Munster SFC quarter-final

Waterford v Limerick, Dungarvan, 7pm

Ulster SFC preliminary round

Monaghan v Cavan, Clones, 1.15pm

Leinster SHC semi-final

Galway v Wexford, venue TBC, 6.15pm

Munster SHC semi-final

Cork v Waterford, Semple Stadium, 3.30pm

Joe McDonagh Cup round 2

Westmeath v Kerry, TEG Cusack Park, 1.30pm

Carlow v Antrim, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm

GAA Fixtures Saturday, 31 October or Sunday, 1 November

Leinster SHC semi-final

Kilkenny v Dublin/Laois, TBC, TBC

Christy Ring Cup round 2A Nickey Rackard Cup round 2A Sunday, 1 November Connacht SFC quarter-final

Leitrim v Mayo, Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, 1.15pm Leinster SFC round 1

Louth v Longford, TBC, 1.30pm

Carlow v Offaly, TBC, 1.30pm

Wexford v Wicklow, TBC, 1.30pm Munster SFC quarter-final

Tipperary v Clare, Semple Stadium, 1pm Ulster SFC quarter-finals

Donegal v Tyrone, Ballybofey, 1.30pm

Derry v Armagh, Celtic Park, 4pm Munster SHC semi-final

Tipperary v Clare/Limerick, TBC, 4pm Lory Meagher Cup round 2

Fermanagh v Cavan, Brewster Park, 2pm Saturday, 7 November Connacht SFC semi-final

Galway v Sligo, Pearse Stadium, 1.15pm Leinster SFC quarter-final

Dublin v Westmeath, TBC, 6.15pm Munster SFC semi-final

Waterford/Limerick v Clare/Tipperary, TBC, 1.15pm Ulster SFC quarter-final

Antrim v Moanghan/Cavan, TBC, 1.15pm Joe McDonagh Cup round 3

Carlow v Meath, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm Saturday, 7 November or Sunday, 8 November All-Ireland SHC round 1 Christy Ring Cup round 2B Nickey Rackard Cup round 2B Lory Meagher Cup round 3

Cavan v Louth, Kingpsan Breffni, TBC Sunday, 8 November Connacht SFC semi-final

Roscommon v Leitrim/Mayo, Dr Hyde Park, 1.30pm Leinster SFC quarter-finals

Louth/Longford v Laois, TBC, 1.30pm

Carlow/Offaly v Kildare, TBC, 1.30pm

Wexford/Wicklow v Meath, TBC, 1.30pm Munster SFC semi-final

Cork v Kerry, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 4pm Ulster SFC quarter-final

Fermanagh v Down, Brewster Park, 1.30pm Saturday, 14 November Ulster SFC semi-final

Donegal/Tyrone v Derry/Armagh, venue TBC, 1.15pm Leinster SHC final

Semi-final winner 1 v semi-final winner 2, venue TBC, 6.15pm

Joe McDonagh Cup round 3

Antrim v Kerry, Corrigan Park, 1.30pm Saturday, 14 November or Sunday, 15 November All-Ireland SHC round 2 Christy Ring Cup semi-final Nickey Rackard Cup semi-final Lory Meagher Cup final Sunday, 15 November Connacht SFC final

Semi-final winner 1 v semi-final winner 2, venue TBC, 1.30pm Leinster SFC semi-final

Wexford/Wicklow/Meath v Carlow/Offaly/Kildare, venue and time TBC

Louth/Longford/Laois, v Dublin/Westmeath, venue and time TBC Ulster SFC semi-final

Fermanagh/Down v Antrim/Monaghan/Cavan, venue TBC, 1.30pm Munster SHC final

Semi-final winner 1 v semi-final winner 2, venue TBC, 4pm Saturday, 21 November Bloody Sunday Commemoration, Croke Park Leinster SFC final

Semi-final winner 1 v semi-final winner 2, Croke Park, 7pm All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals Joe McDonagh Cup round 4

Kerry v Carlow, Austin Stack Park, time TBC

Meath v Westmeath, Pairc Tailteann, 1.30pm Saturday, 21 November or Sunday 22 November Christy Ring Cup final Nickey Rackard Cup final Sunday, 22 November Munster SFC final

Semi-final winner 1 v semi-final winner 2, venue TBC, 1.30pm Ulster SFC final

Semi-final winner 1 v semi-final winner 2, venue TBC, 4pm All-Ireland hurling U20 final

Leinster winners v Munster winners, venue and time TBC Saturday, 28 November All-Ireland SHC semi-final

Leinster winners v quarter-final winner Joe McDonagh Cup round 5

Westmeath v Carlow, TEG Cusack Park, 1.30pm

Meath v Antrim, Pairc Tailteann, 1.30pm Saturday, 28 November or Sunday, 29 November All-Ireland MFC semi-finals

Connacht winners v Munster winners, venue and time TBC

Leinster winners v Ulster winners, venue and time TBC All-Ireland MHC semi-final

Munster winners v Galway, venue and time TBC Sunday, 29 November All-Ireland SHC semi-final

Munster winners v quarter-final winners, venue and time TBC Saturday, 5 December All-Ireland SFC semi-final

Leinster winners v Ulster winners, venue and time TBC Saturday, 5 December or Sunday, 6 December All-Ireland MFC final

Semi-final winner 1 v semi-final winner 2, venue and time TBC All-Ireland MHC final

Leinster winner 1 v semi-final winner, venue and time TBC Sunday, 6 December All-Ireland SFC semi-final

Connacht winners v Munster winners, venue and time TBC Sunday, 13 December All-Ireland SHC final Joe McDonagh Cup final Saturday, 19 December All-Ireland SFC final

Read More About: All-Ireland, GAA, Senior Football Championships, Senior Hurling Championships